Analysts Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

