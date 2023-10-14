Analysts Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) PT at $188.26

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

