Analyzing Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) & Its Rivals

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Auto Parts 4Less Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Auto Parts 4Less Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million -$17.78 million 0.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors $2.53 billion $74.60 million 173.44

Analyst Ratings

Auto Parts 4Less Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Auto Parts 4Less Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors 341 1365 1848 15 2.43

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Auto Parts 4Less Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auto Parts 4Less Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors -7.58% -9.19% 2.27%

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group rivals beat Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.