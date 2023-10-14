Analyzing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HealthStream and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dada Nexus 0 1 1 0 2.50

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 198.14%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than HealthStream.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthStream and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $273.97 million 2.51 $12.09 million $0.42 53.29 Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.78 -$291.13 million ($1.00) -4.17

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.70% 3.45% 2.34% Dada Nexus -17.68% -17.40% -13.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthStream beats Dada Nexus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

