Analyzing Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) & Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Trican Well Service and Hunting are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Hunting pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunting pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trican Well Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service and Hunting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hunting 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Trican Well Service currently has a consensus price target of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 22.63%. Given Trican Well Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trican Well Service is more favorable than Hunting.

This table compares Trican Well Service and Hunting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A Hunting N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Hunting shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trican Well Service and Hunting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -16.05 Hunting N/A N/A N/A $0.76 4.74

Trican Well Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hunting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products. This segment also offers H-2 and H-3 gun systems, controlfire switches, powerset charges, EQUAfrac shaped charges, and T-Set tools. The North America segment offers subsea equipment, intervention tools, electronics and deep hole drilling and precision machining services, as well as connections and oil country tubular goods. The Europe, Middle East and Africa segment supplies threading, legacy pipe storage and related accessories. The Asia Pacific segment manufactures connections, accessories, and intervention equipment. Hunting PLC was founded in 1874 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

