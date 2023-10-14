Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $326.04 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $270.30 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.18.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

