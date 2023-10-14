Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.