Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

ARM stock opened at 50.78 on Monday. ARM has a one year low of 49.85 and a one year high of 69.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $581,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

