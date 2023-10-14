ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $732.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $772.00 to $732.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $749.20.

ASML opened at $599.75 on Wednesday. ASML has a 1-year low of $378.60 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.13 and a 200-day moving average of $667.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

