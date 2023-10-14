ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $27.13 on Friday. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.