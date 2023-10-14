Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,923 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

