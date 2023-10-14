AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

