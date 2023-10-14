Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Gear Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.84.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of C$36.11 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

