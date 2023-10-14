Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

