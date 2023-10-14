Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at National Bank Financial

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.