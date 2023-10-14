Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $199.45, but opened at $193.00. Atlassian shares last traded at $190.40, with a volume of 306,284 shares.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,951,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,491 shares of company stock valued at $66,606,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

