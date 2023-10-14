AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

