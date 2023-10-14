AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDX stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.64.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. Analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

