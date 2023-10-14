AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

AZZ Stock Down 3.5 %

AZZ opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.00%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $240,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $236,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

