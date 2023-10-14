B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

