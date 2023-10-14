B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,208 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $141.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

