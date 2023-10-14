B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

