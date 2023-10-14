B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

