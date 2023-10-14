B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.