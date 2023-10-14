B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,312 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.