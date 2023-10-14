B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

