B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

