B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

