B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $742.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.61 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.86 and its 200 day moving average is $750.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

