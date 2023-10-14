B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.