B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.