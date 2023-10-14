B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.