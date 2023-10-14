B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.