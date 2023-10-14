B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,402 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,247 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,517 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

