B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

