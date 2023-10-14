B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,073,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

