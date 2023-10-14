Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

BKR stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

