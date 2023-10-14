Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 55.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 20.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price target on the stock.

NYSEMKT:GSAT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

