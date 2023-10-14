Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

