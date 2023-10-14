Barclays Cuts Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Price Target to GBX 680

Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 680 ($8.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Treatt Stock Performance

TTTRF opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.20. Treatt has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

