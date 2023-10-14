Barclays Cuts Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Price Target to GBX 680

Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 680 ($8.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Treatt Stock Performance
TTTRF opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.20. Treatt has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.
Treatt Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treatt
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Trading Halts Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.