Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

