Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.37. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 625,186 shares changing hands.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.38.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $556.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

