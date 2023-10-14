Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $361.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.48.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $262.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.