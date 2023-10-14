BIP Wealth LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

