Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

