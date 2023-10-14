Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Critical Contrast

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workspace Group and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $3.20 billion 2.72 $848.95 million $4.23 13.10

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workspace Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boston Properties 1 14 4 0 2.16

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Workspace Group and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $69.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Workspace Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workspace Group and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 20.77% 7.98% 2.72%

Summary

Boston Properties beats Workspace Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential. We have a unique combination of a highly effective and scalable operating platform, a portfolio of distinctive properties, and an ownership model that allows us to offer true flexibility. We provide customers with blank canvas space to create a home for their business, alongside leases that give them the freedom to easily scale up and down within our well-connected, extensive portfolio. We are inherently sustainable we invest across the capital, breathing new life into old buildings and creating hubs of economic activity that help flatten London's working map. We work closely with our local communities to ensure we make a positive and lasting environmental and social impact, creating value over the long term. Workspace was established in 1987, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Workspace is a registered trademark of Workspace Group PLC, London, UK.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 54.1 million square feet and 191 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment.

