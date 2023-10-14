Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

BSX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.