BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

BOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.08, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

