Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,267,096.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $59.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

