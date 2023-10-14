Brokerages Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of BMRC opened at $17.53 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
