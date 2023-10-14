Brokerages Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRC opened at $17.53 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

